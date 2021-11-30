



With pre-election polls showing dwindling support for his long-ruling AK Party (AKP), President Tayyip Erdogan's poll rating has hit an all time low.





Erdogan faces an uphill battle to win over a minority, 15-20 per cent of Turkey's 84 million population, that is mostly left of centre and suspicious of the Islamist-rooted AKP's objectives after past efforts to address Alevi concerns collapsed.





According to Can Selcuki, head of Istanbul-based pollster Turkiye Raporu, “The breaking point for Erdogan supporters was the dismissal of central bank governor Naci Agbal in March triggering another sell-off in the lira.”





“People started to realize that Erdogan’s radical changes in the economy are not making things better,” he added.





The lira plunged to record lows this week after Erdogan pledged to stick with a policy of easing interest rates.





It has lost as much as 45 per cent of its value this year, with about half of those losses in the last two weeks.





Erdogan withdrew from an international treaty to combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention and negotiated in Turkey's biggest city in 2011, in a move strongly criticised by Western allies.





Some Turks are struggling to buy medicines as the industry warns that stocks are shrinking after an "unsustainable" crash in the lira.





The latest lira slide exacerbated an existing problem for an industry that imported 24 billion lira ($2 billion) worth of medications last year.





Excluding undecided voters, support for the AKP is now at 27 per cent as per a survey by Metropoll. This the lowest level since the establishment of the party.





Meanwhile, it indicates that the number of undecided voters is above 15 per cent.





Metropoll's head Ozer Sencar said ''The opposition needs to convince those people that they can manage the country better, but there is still no candidate for this in sight.''







