



The armed forces have killed two terrorists of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Friday in an overnight encounter in Kulgam area of South Kashmir





The encounter took place in Chansar village in Chawalgam area of Kulgam where armed forces launched a crackdown on Thursday afternoon, after receiving information regarding the presence of militants in the area. The armed forces claimed that the militants opened fire at the search party, triggering an encounter.





One of the two killed terrorists was identified as Sheeraz Ahmad Lone, who was active since September 2016 and was the district commander of the organisation in Kulgam. The army officials claimed that he was involved in the recruitment of several youths in the area, who carried out several attacks.





The other terrorist killed in the encounter was Yawar Ahmad Bhat, who had joined the militant ranks in March this year. The army said the killings had led to the breaking of an important link between the militants with weapons and their network on the ground. The forces claimed to have recovered an AK rifle, a pistol and other 'war-like stores'.







