



The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (2 November) said that the demand to remove photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from vaccine certificate is a "very dangerous proposition".





Justice N Nagaresh, while hearing a plea challenging the photo of PM Modi being affixed on the vaccination certificates issued to the citizens upon being vaccinated, orally remarked, "This is a very dangerous proposition. Tomorrow someone can come here and protest that they don't like Mahatma Gandhi, and seek the removal of his image", reports Livelaw.





The petitioner, in his petition, contended that PM Modi's photo, which is presently printed on the bottom of the COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in India, be removed since the certificate was his private space and he has rights over it.





Responding to Justice Nagaresh's observation, Advocate Ajit Joy, who represented the petitioner, said that the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was printed on currency as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Regulations, while PM Modi's photo was not affixed based on any statutory provision.





As the Central government sought time to file an affidavit informing their stance, the court has posted the case for hearing on 23 November.







