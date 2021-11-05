



Border Security Forces and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on Diwali 2021





New Delhi: The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets at the Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control on the occasion of Diwali, news agency ANI reported. Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah and the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat, and in the Barmer sector of Rajasthan to mark the occasion.

#WATCH | Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchange sweets at Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/BE22qNWZRU — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

There has been a tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali, and respective national days.





BSF troops also exchanged sweets with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the India-Bangladesh International border last night to mark the festival.

Border Security Force and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets on the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and in Barmer sector of Rajasthan, on the occasion of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/Guat10GKGi — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the border guards of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border," tweeted the official handle of Guwahati Frontier (BSF).







