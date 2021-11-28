



Skyroot Aerospace successfully tested ‘Dhawan-1’, which is India’s first privately developed Fully-Cryogenic rocket engine on 20th November 2021. The engine has been named in honour of eminent Indian Rocket scientist Dr. Satish Dhawan.





The engine uses Liquid Natural Gas (more than 90% Methane) and Liquid Oxygen cryogenic propellants, which are high performance, low-cost, and green. This engine has a vacuum thrust of around 1.5kN and demonstrates upper stage technology of our orbital vehicle Vikram-2. The mobile test stand was indigenously developed by Skyroot and test firing was conducted in one of its kind facility of Solar Industries at Nagpur.







