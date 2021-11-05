



PM Modi is celebrating Diwali with soldiers stationed near the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his practice of spending Diwali with Army personnel as he visited Jammu and Kashmir today and met soldiers stationed at the border. "Your bravery fills our festivals with happiness," he said.





Here are PM Modi's top five quotes:





1. We are proud of your role in the surgical strike. I was waiting anxiously for the call, didn't want anyone to be left behind. But you came out as winners.

2. India's military has a different pehchaan (identity) in the world. You are professionals, but your manavta (humanity) makes you stand out. For you this is not a job. You are not here for salary on the first of the month. It is a sadhana (service)for you. Our army don't just serve at the borders. But you have jumped in to help in the pandemic. Where no one goes, our Army reaches.

3. Our soldiers are the "Suraksha Kawach" of "Maa Bharti". It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals.

4. Participation of women in the country's defence is touching new heights. Women can now join the Army. Women officers are now being given permanent commissions. Premier defence institutes will now admit women.

5. I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here.







