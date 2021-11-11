



Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said the visit by US lawmakers was "very important" terming it as "mutual visits between friends".





As reports claimed US lawmakers visited Taiwan, China blasted the move saying they were "playing with fire will result in burning themselves".





Relations between Taiwan and China have reached a historic low in the past year as Chinese jets have repeatedly entered Taipei's air defence zone.





China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has vowed to unify with the mainland by force if necessary.





The American Institute in Taiwan reportedly arranged the visit as China said it is "doomed to end in failure" while adding that it was "risky and provocative" as it violated the One-China policy.





Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: "Colluding with Taiwan independence forces is a dangerous game and playing with fire will result in burning themselves."





The US Department of Defence however played it down saying that it was "relatively common" and was in "keeping with US obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act". The Congressional delegation had reportedly arrived in Taiwan on a US military plane.





Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said the visit by US lawmakers was "very important" terming it as "mutual visits between friends".





Chinese troops have conducted major military drills close to Taiwan amid tensions with President Tsai's government. On Tuesday, China said it had conducted combat readiness patrol along the Taiwan Strait amid reports of the US Congressional visit to Taipei.





The visit comes as Taiwan this week said that China sent six aircraft towards its air defence zone including J-16 fighter jets and surveillance planes.







