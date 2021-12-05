



Anupriya Patel, MoS, Commerce and Industry, tabled a written answer in the Rajya Sabha regarding non-receipt of payment





Anupriya Patel, MoS, Commerce and Industry, tabled a written answer in the Rajya Sabha today regarding non-receipt of payment for pharmaceutical goods exported to Pakistan-based companies by Indian suppliers. She said the issue had been taken up with relevant authorities in Pakistan for resolution through the High Commission of India at Islamabad.





The MoS said Pakistani farms owe Indian companies $3,73,545 (Rs 2.82 crore) on account of pharmaceutical goods supplied.





Three Pakistan-based companies (Prays Pharmaceuticals, Regal Pharmaceuticals and Metro Pharmaceuticals) owe Hindustan Chemical and Pharmaceuticals $7,385. Mezdian Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Islamabad owes Pune-based Orane Life Sciences $1,20,250 while M/s Siam Pharmaceutical, also in Islamabad, owes Orane $1,25,250. Siam owes Indian company Inavir Pharmatech Pvt Ltd $1,20,660.





India’s pharmaceutical exports to Pakistan increased from $129.32 million in 2016-17 to $152.32 million in 2020-21, Patel informed.





Exports Up





