



Srinagar: Security forces achieved a major success when they killed six Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists including two suspected Pakistanis in two back-to-back operations in Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts but lost a soldier, officials said on Thursday.





Three security personnel were wounded in the Anantnag gunfight, the officials said.





Three Jaish terrorists and a soldier were killed in an overnight gunfight in Nowgam village at Shahabad in Dooru Anantnag.





The fighting erupted when a joint team of the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation following information about the presence of the terrorists in the area.





"Three Jaish terrorists were killed overnight. One of our soldiers was also martyred. Two more soldiers and a policemen were wounded in the gunfight who were shifted to the 92 Base Army Hospital in Srinagar," an official said.





Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.





In a brief encounter in neighbouring Kulgam, three JeM terrorists including a Pakistani were killed on Wednesday evening.





Police said the gunfight erupted at Mirhama area of Kulgam during a cordon and a search operation.





The security forces recovered an US-made M4 rifle from the slain terrorists in Kulgam.





Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed the killing of the six Jaish terrorists in two gunfights as "a big success".





He said four of the terrorists have been identified -- two were Pakistanis and two locals. The identity of the two remaining terrorists was being ascertained. "A big success for us," he said.







