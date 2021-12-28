



New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday began a four-day visit to the Republic of Korea with an aim to further bolster bilateral military ties.





The Indian Air Force said the Air Chief Marshal will meet the top military brass of that country besides visiting important defence establishments.





“The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) will be calling on the minister of national defence, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, chief of staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force,” it said in a brief statement on Monday.





“The visit of the CAS is expected to bolster ties with the armed forces of the Republic of Korea,” it said.





Earlier this month, India and the Republic of Korea agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation including in dealing with challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.





The two sides discussed a range of key issues at the third India-Republic of Korea strategic dialogue held in the national capital on December 3.





South Korea has been a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to India.





In 2019, the two countries finalised a roadmap for cooperation in the joint production of various land and naval systems.





It is Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari’s second visit abroad after becoming the Chief of Air Staff. Last month, he had visited Egypt.







