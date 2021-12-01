



New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spend a night near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on December 4.





Top Home Ministry sources told ANI that Shah will stay with BSF personnel during his two-day visit to Rajasthan between December 4 and 5.





The Home Minister will visit Jaisalmer on December 4 and meet with BSF personnel guarding the International Border in the region. Shah's visit to Jaisalmer coincides with the 57th Raising Day event of the BSF being celebrated there for the first time.





Sources said that Shah will review the security on the Western Border of the country after reaching Jaisalmer on December 4 and closely watch night patrolling being done by BSF personnel. He will also spend a night with BSF personnel at a Border Outpost in the region. This will be the first time when the Home Minister will be spending a night with BSF personnel near the border.





The Home Minister will attend the BSF's Raising Day event on December 5 morning and then leave for Jaipur.





The BSF earlier used to celebrate its Raising Day in Delhi. Established on December 1, 1965, the BSF is responsible to guard India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.





The BSF is also performing an anti-infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, Counter-Insurgency in North East region, Anti Naxal Operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and security of Integrated Check Posts along with Pakistan and Bangladesh International Border.





In his day two visit to Jaipur, the Home Minister is expected to chair a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state working committee and public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, Zila Pramukhs, panchayat Samiti members and pradhans.







