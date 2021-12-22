



Pune: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane flags off and inducts the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV) and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG).





"Induction of these indigenous AERVs will give a boost to operations especially on the western front and an imp step towards the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in manufacturing defence equipment", said Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.





"The requirement of AERV was long felt especially for our armoured formations, strike cores, who are mainly operating on the Western border...This platform will speed up the process of reconnaissance which used to be done manually" he further added.

About DRDO Developed AERV



