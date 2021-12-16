



Chennai: Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, and the largest supplier of Mobility Solutions to the Indian Army, has partnered with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a premier establishment of DRDO, to develop and manufacture 600hp indigenous engine to power futuristic combat vehicles under Atmanirbhar Bharat. As the development cum Production Partner, Ashok Leyland had applied modern & innovative methods and completed manufacturing of the engine in a record time despite the total lockdown due to COVID-19.





Shri Pravin K Mehta, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (ACE) inaugurated the testing of CVRDE-DRDO developed 600 hp engine in the presence of senior officers of DRDO and Ashok Leyland today at the Engine Development Centre, Ashok Leyland, Chennai. This inauguration also marks a major milestone in this iconic week under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.





For Ashok Leyland, the Defence business is not only a pillar of growth for us but also something that has a lot of pride attached to it. It has been a leading example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ for over five decades and over the years Ashok Leyland has developed and expanded its scope within the mobility space. This partnership with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) has given the company an opportunity to further innovate in the mobility space for defence requirements.





The 600hp engine will undergo rigorous testing in lab and will be qualified for application in tanks. Ashok Leyland will undertake series production of the engine post induction into service.







