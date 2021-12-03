



The FL-64 test facility is the latest in a series of hypersonic wind tunnels being developed and operationalised by China. These facilities include the FL-62 wind tunnel (pictured), which was commissioned in early 2020. (AVIC)





The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has announced the development of a new transonic wind tunnel capable of simulating velocities up to Mach 8





AVIC said in a post to its WeChat social media channel on 21 November that the large-scale FL-64 wind tunnel has recently passed calibration tests, indicating that the facility is “formally capable of conducting tests for [hypersonic] development projects”.





AVIC added that the wind tunnel – developed by its subsidiary, the Aerodynamics Research Institute in Shenyang – was built in two years, which it said is the fastest it has built such a facility.





According to AVIC, the FL-64 test facility, which has a diameter of 1 m, can simulate flight speeds from Mach 4 to Mach 8 at an altitude of 48 km under a total temperature of 90 K (626.8°C).





The FL-64 is one of two high-profile hypersonic wind tunnels under development in China.



