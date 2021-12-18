

Cooper Corporation, one of India’s leading manufacturers of engines, auto components and gensets, recently showcased its varied range of advanced engines at the Defence Exhibition 2021

The exhibition was organised by the Controllerate of Quality Assurance (Engineering Equipment), Pune on December 14 at CQA (EE), Aundh Camp to demonstrate the evolution of QA and defence manufacturing over the past 75 years. The Defence Exhibition 2021 was inaugurated by Krishna Prakash, Commissioner of Police, PCMC. Veteran defence specialists, military units, industrialists, manufacturers, and engineering college students, among others, attended the exhibition.





Cooper Corporation displayed its state-of-the-art V-twin and two-cylinder CRDI engines, which are designed by Ricardo with whom Cooper has a technical collaboration. These engine models are reputed for their compact size, best-in-class fuel efficiency and lowest maintenance costs.





Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation said, “We are extremely proud to be part of the prestigious Defence Exhibition 2021. I strongly believe that our country will be the emerging defence manufacturing Hub in the near future. This exhibition offers an opportunity for the Indian defence industry and Indian manufacturers to showcase their capabilities and advanced technologies.”





He added, “At Cooper Corporation, we are committed to quality, service and product innovation which has consistently kept pace with the changing market need worldwide. In addition, as part of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan initiative, our engines are the only ones chosen as import substitutes for defence, and we have supplied over 500 engines to the defence so far. Our engines are best suited for defence since they are compact, have advanced technology, and are manufactured in India for Indian conditions. All Cooper engine components are 'Made in India,' and are manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in Satara, Maharashtra."





Cooper Corporation’s engine portfolio includes 24 variants ranging from 8 hp to 1000 hp, backed by engineering excellence, can perform at high altitude of 4100 metres, can operate at +55deg and -20deg C and are equipped with fully electronic management. They are compact, have a high power-to-weight ratio, and are fuel efficient too. These engines, according to the company, have a robust design with extended maintenance intervals and a high-power density. For LPG and CNG engines, the company has specially designed pistons and ring packs.







