



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reiterated that Russia was India’s strategic partner. Further, Singh supported the nuclear and other military deterrents of India to pre-empt external threats on the Indian soil.





Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of BrahMos Aerospace cruise missile manufacturing unit in Lucknow, Singh said the project was a testimony of the defence manufacturing cooperation between the two countries.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lay the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and DRDO Lab in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/HlLtTeEunD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2021

“Russia is our strategic partner, and the BrahMos missile project is the symbol of our partnership,” he said adding the moniker of BrahMos was derived from Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers of India and Russia respectively.





BrahMos is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPOM, Russia to develop next-generation supersonic missiles for the Indian forces.





“BrahMos missile is not meant for attacking other nations but to equip India with capabilities to deter external forces from casting evil eyes on our territory,” he noted.





Singh underlined India had never attacked other nations nor tried to encroach upon even an inch of their land. “However, we need to have a nuclear deterrent so that no other country could think of attacking us.”





He recalled the Uri and Pulwama incidents, saying a neighbouring country had always exhibited nefarious designs and executed terrorist attacks in India.





“However, we responded by striking inside their territory and through airstrikes to give the message that if provoked, we have the capacity to go beyond our borders too,” he said.





Meanwhile, Singh also laid the foundation of DRDO Defence Technology and Test Centre in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. “The BrahMos plant is not only vital for India’s defence sector but also propels UP in the league of leading states for defence manufacturing.”





He thanked UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the speedy acquisition of 200 acres of land for the prestigious project.





Meanwhile, BrahMos project is estimated to create 5,500 fresh job opportunities, while the ancillary supply chain would create an additional 10,000 employment. All the three wings of the Indian defence forces viz. Army, Air Force and Navy, have already inducted BrahMos advanced weapon system.







