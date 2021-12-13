SMART during its previous launch





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday tested a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART). The test was done from Wheeler Island in Odisha.





The system is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system. During the test, the full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo.





This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro-optic telemetry system, various range radars including the downrange instrumentation and downrange ships. The missile carried a torpedo, parachute delivery system and release mechanisms.





This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies like two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation. The missile is launched from a ground mobile launcher and it can cover a range of distances.





A number of DRDO laboratories have developed various technologies for this advanced missile system.





According to officials, the system is being developed to be used by the Indian Navy.





DRDO, during the previous test, had said that the demonstration is significant in establishing anti-Submarine warfare capabilities.





The test comes just days after the DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully flight-tested the indigenously designed and developed helicopter launched Stand-off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile from Pokhran range.





This was the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times, after the Long-Range Bomb and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW), further strengthening the arsenal of the Indian Air Force.





The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art millimetre wave (MMW) seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance.







