



DRDO hands over indigenous extreme cold weather clothing system to five Indian companies





The adversary in the northern sector was faced recently with “grit and determination” and it could not have been possible without proper infrastructural development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, referring to the stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh.





His comments came after inaugurating 24 bridges and three roads, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in four States and two Union Territories.





In a separate event, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) handed over technology for indigenous extreme cold weather clothing system (ECWCS) to five Indian companies.





“Strong infrastructure in border areas is essential in today’s uncertain times as it strengthens the strategic capabilities. As we move forward in the direction of strengthening our border infrastructure, we have to bolster our surveillance systems as well. Problems of infiltration, skirmishes, illegal trade and smuggling, etc often persist in border areas. In view of this, the government has started a comprehensive integrated border management system sometime back,” he stated after the e-inauguration.





Of the 24 bridges, nine are in Jammu and Kashmir, five each in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand and one each in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Of the three roads, two are in Ladakh and one is in West Bengal, according to a Defence Ministry statement.







