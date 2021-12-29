



MOSCOW: Russia’s new S-550 air defence system has successfully passed state trials and entered combat service, a source close to the Russian defence ministry has told TASS.





"The S-550 air defence system has successfully completed state trials. The first S-550 brigade has entered combat duty," he said.





The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defence," capable of "hitting spacecraft, ballistic missile re-entry vehicles and hypersonic targets at altitudes of tens of thousands of kilometers."





According to the source, the new system becomes a part of Russia's comprehensive missile and air defence, comprised by Pantsir systems (low-altitude), long-range S-350, S-400 and S-500 systems and S-550 (in space).





Official sources have not yet confirmed this information to TASS.





Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on November 9 that at defence industry meetings in Sochi in November Russian President Vladimir Putin had put emphasis on the importance of delivering S-350, S-500 and S-550 air and missile defence systems to the Russian troops.





Head of the ROSTEC state tech corporation ROSTEC Sergei Chemezov said at the Dubai Air Show 2021 that the S-550 would feature a longer-range target detection and missile interception capability.





A source close to the Russian Defence Ministry told TASS earlier that the S-550 system was not an attempt to revive an eponymous Soviet-era project, although some unimplemented concepts of it were used while creating the modern version.







