Srinagar: Four men linked with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Tuesday (December 21).





The security officials claimed to have recovered “incriminating materials including arms and ammunition” from their possession.





A joint operation by police, Army and CRPF led to the arrest of the four.





“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including Pistol, Hand Grenade were recovered from their possession,” said the police.





“During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with JeM commanders and were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition. Besides, they were providing shelter and other logistic support to the active terrorists operating in Samboora and Pampore areas of Awantipora,” they added.





The police have registered a case against the accused in Pampore police station.



