



Athens: Greek Solutions, a political party in the European nation, has lambasted the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri over his anti-India remarks in Greece, stressing that Islamabad is indulged in a delusion of hatred against India, at a time when Pakistani racist organizations are indiscriminately killing non-Islamists in the area.





"The Greek state can no longer pretend not to see. Hate sermons with Islamist rhetoric, which may even endanger Greece's relations with its friend India, are illegal," said a statement released by Greek Solution.





The Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, together with his compatriots living in Greece, carried out an unprecedented, organized challenge on Greek soil, said the party.





Arriving at Athens International Airport, Suri, in the presence of TV crews from Pakistan, indulged in a delusion of hatred against India, at a time when Pakistani racist organisations are indiscriminately killing non-Islamists in the area, said Greek Solutions.





The Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly must be "declared an undesirable person immediately and his accomplices must be located and deported," the statement added.





Islamist rhetoric at a time when jihadist cells are being identified in Greece poses a direct threat to our national security. A threat that must be addressed before it is too late, read the statement.







