



Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda received Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought by a Sikh delegation from Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday afternoon





"Deeply blessed to join President JP Nadda, Adesh Gupta & others in paying obeisance to the two holy Saroops of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on their arrival from Kabul with members of the Sikh Sangat & Hindu community," Union Minister Puri said in a tweet on Friday.





The delegation has brought three 'saroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib to New Delhi in a special repatriation flight. The flight from Kabul with over 100 persons, including Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities, arrived in New Delhi.





The flight was operated under Operation Devi Shakti and bought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans, including members of the Afghan Hindu-Sikh minority community.





"Under Operation Devi Shakti, a special Kam Air flight arranged by India has arrived in New Delhi from Kabul," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.





"It has brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans, including members of the Afghan Hindu-Sikh minority community. Among the evacuees are 9 children, including 3 infants," Bagchi added in the tweet.





Sri Guru Granth Sahib is expected to be moved to Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Mahavir Nagar, and Hindu religious scriptures will proceed towards Asamai Mandir in Faridabad.





India has evacuated over 565 stranded persons from Afghanistan since August when Kabul fell to the Taliban fighters, the government stated last week in the Lok Sabha.





Answering a question from Congress MP Hibi Eden, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said officials of the Ministry of External Affairs were in contact with the Indians left behind.





The statement, however, did not elaborate whether the airlifted individuals also included some Afghans.







