



Chennai: India is developing advanced safety and security measures to protect its satellites and neutralise any attack on its satellites orbiting in space, the government has said.





Answering a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Science and Technology Minister Singh said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing techniques to protect its satellites against jamming and spoofing, which will be implemented in the future communication and navigation satellites.





He also said ISRO has implemented fortification measures like strong encryption of commands and authentication protocols in its older in-orbit remote sensing satellites to prevent access to the satellites.





"To deny information from the satellites (payload and satellite data), measures like directional transmission antenna, transmission of dummy data, switching off information over non-visibility area to Indian stations etc. have been implemented," he said.





According to him, more advanced fortification measures like strong encryption of both command and information are planned for the future satellites.





On the issue of securing Indian satellites from space debris, Singh said the Directorate for Space Situational Awareness & Management at ISRO manages the space assets.





"The state-of-the-art Space Situational Awareness Control Centre is currently operational at Bengaluru for close approach analysis and assessment of threats to Indian satellites from space debris. It also designs and executes collision avoidance manoeuvres whenever critical collision risk is identified," he said.





According to him, the ISRO has been following UN guidelines for the mitigation of space debris threats to safeguard Indian space assets.



