



New Delhi: During the visit of President Vladimir Putin on Monday, India and Russia signed an agreement in the field of research for the use of outer space for peaceful purposes, building and operation of launch vehicles and ground-based space infrastructure.





The two countries on Monday signed a record 28 MoUs across a wide range of sectors including trade, military-technical cooperation, energy, culture, intellectual property and education.





Both sides also signed a deal on the program of the Military-Technical Cooperation from 2021-2031. The 10 year Defence Cooperation Program outlines the ongoing defence cooperation and future possible cooperation between the two countries. Such agreements are being signed since 1994.





Emphasising the "record number of 28 MoUs," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the "agreements were government-to-government and business-to-business, including those involving public sector units.





Shringla has stressed that the "diversity of agreements and MoUs signed on Monday shows the multifaceted nature of India-Russia's bilateral partnership.





In the field of geoscience, Russia's Joint Stock Company Rosgeologia (ROSGEO) signed MoU with the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines.





It seeks cooperation in the field of earth sciences and geological study of subsoil, long-term cooperation in the area of geological onshore and offshore exploration works





Reserve Bank of India and the Bank of Russia also signed an agreement in the field of responding to cyber attacks.





It comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Putin here on Monday. This was the first in-person meeting between PM Modi and Putin since they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia. The visit of the Russian leader is in continuation of the tradition of annual summits held alternately in India and Russia.







