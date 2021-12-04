L&T is manufacturing the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer in collaboration with Hanwa Defence





Indigenisation, joint development and joint production in the defence sector between India and Republic of Korea (South Korea) was emphasized upon in the dialogue. Partnership in critical and high technologies and supply chain resilience were also discussed.





The two sides identified areas of cooperation in Cyber Security and Information Technology, Maritime Security and threats and challenges from terrorism, extremism and radicalization. It was agreed to strengthen synergies between India's "Act East Policy" and ROK's "New Southern Policy".





From India Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Saran led the dialogue. Second Deputy Director of National Security of South Korea Kim Hyoung-zhin led dialogue from RoK side.





During his visit Kim Hyoung-zhin called on the National Security Adviser Ajit K. Doval and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.



