New Delhi: India on Saturday successfully test-fired the Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore.





News agency ANI reported the government officials as saying that a lot of new features have been added to the nuclear-capable strategic missile Agni Prime during this test.





“The missile test met all its mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” the government officials added.





Agni Prime is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a cannisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kms.





This comes days after India successfully flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.





The launch, earlier on December 7, was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude.





The Ministry of Defence in a release said the flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, adding all sub-systems performed as per expectation.





The Ministry of Defence added the launch of the system was conducted to validate integrated operation of all weapon system components, including the vertical launcher unit with controller, cannisterised flight vehicle, weapon control system etc. required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval ships.





The test launch was monitored by senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy.





The confirmatory trial was done to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.



