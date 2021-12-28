



As announced earlier this year, India will be chairing the Counterterrorism Committee in January 2022 at United Nations Security Council. The committee stands for greater significance for India, as the country has been pitching pertinent measures to evict and fight terrorism on the global platform. The UNSC Committee on Counterterrorism will be chaired by India after 10 years, as India last chaired this committee in 2012.





Earlier this year, on January 8, 2021, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador TS Tirumurti had declared that India will chair 3 important communities at UN Security Council in 202-22, including the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Libya Sanctions Committee and the counter-terrorism Committee.





In November 2020, two years ago, Tirumurti announced that India's annual resolution on the issue of counter-terrorism was co-sponsored by over 75 countries. It was adopted by consensus in the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly.





"India at forefront of counter-terrorism. Delighted that the annual resolution tabled by India "Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction" was co-sponsored by more than 75 countries and adopted today by consensus in First Committee of UN General Assembly," Tirumurti had written at Twitter on Nov 5, 2020.





India, which has been a victim of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, has been at the forefront of emphasising the grave threat to international peace and security posed by terrorist groups ‘acquiring weapons of mass devastation.’ India has encouraged stronger international cooperation to prevent terrorists from gaining weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems in its annual resolution, "Measures to Prevent Terrorists from Acquiring Weapons of Mass Destruction."





This resolution was adopted by consensus without a vote, with more than 75 countries co-sponsoring it. At the United Nations, India's call for stronger national measures to address this issue predates the Security Council's adoption of Resolution 1540, which requires all states to refrain from supporting non-state stakeholders in developing, acquiring, manufacturing, possessing, transporting, transferring, or using nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons and their delivery systems in any way.



