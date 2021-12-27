



Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that country’s defence capability has strengthened and now no one can threaten us.





“We are not making BrahMos missiles to attack any other country in the world. We want to make BrahMos so that India has such power at its disposal that no country in the world dares to look at us with an evil eye,” he said.





He said that, “The country needs a nuclear deterrent to protect the country and give a befitting reply to some of our neighbours that we are competent to deal with any situation.”





Mr Singh made these comments while laying the foundation stone of BrahMos Missile Unit and Lab of Defence Technology and Testing Centre (DRDO) in Lucknow along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday.





The defence minister said now the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities has increased and defence exports have commenced.





“Recently I had met Russian defence minister in Delhi where we mooted a new 3-point slogans to woo foreign defence manufacturers. These are Aayo (Come)- Make in India, Aayo- Make for India and Aayo- Make for World,” he said .





He also said that the name BrahMos name came from Brahmaputra river of India and Moskva river of Russia.





Mr Singh said now in Lucknow, DRDO will prepare such a Brahmos missile, which will ensure India’s security. Today a new chapter has been added in the economy of Uttar Pradesh. The establishment of BrahMos Missile Unit and DRDO Lab will also provide employment to the people of Uttar Pradesh.





“I would like to express my gratitude to CM Yogi ji and to those who, as soon as I mentioned the setting up of the projects, agreed immediately without delaying even for a moment. The 200 acre land was given to DRDO in just 45 days”, he said.





He said that if anyone has done the work of implementing all the schemes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi effectively in the entire state, then it is Yogi Adityanath.” I want to congratulate him wholeheartedly. When I go to other states, people say that the government of UP is very effective. In every work, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shows courage,” he claimed.





Mr Singh specially mentioned about how CM Yogi Adityanath wiped out the mafias from the state and now UP has turned into a most favourite destination for the investors.





He said in the defence manufacturing corridor, UP has already received investments of over Rs 14,000 crores.





UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that a new BrahMos Missile production unit will be set up in Lucknow. This will increase employment in the state. New India is moving ahead fast in the defence sector.





CM said this DRDO units will boost employment and the economy of UP and will give speed to a new India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The dignitaries also visited a DRDO exhibition.





For Brahmos manufacturing unit, the government has provided more than 80 hectares of land on lease of just Re 1. Apart from this, the work of Defence Research and Development will take place in the DRDO Lab, right next to Amausi Airport. DRDO is going to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in these two projects.







