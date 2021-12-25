



Ahmedabad: The base transceiver station (BTS) was installed 17 kilometres away at Unava town in Gandhinagar district.





Nation’s first 5G tech trials for rural broadband connectivity commenced at Gujarat’s Ajol Village on Thursday.





The team behind this trial included representatives of the Department of Telecom, Gujarat DoT LSA team that comprised DDGs Ajatshatru Somani, Roshan Lal Meena, Directors Sumit Mishra and Vikas Dadhich, along with technical teams of Vodafone Idea and Nokia.





Officials recorded a speed of 105.47 Mbps





The official recorded speeds of 105.47Mbps on download and 58.77 Mbps on upload.





On November 19, the DoT team tested 5G internet speeds at the Mahatma Mandir 5G site in Gandhinagar city, where the internet speeds touched up to 1.5Gbps, over 100 times faster than what 4G is able to deliver, and the test was done on non-standalone 5G mode.





The network is being aimed for application in a variety of technologies including 360 degrees VR content playback, a VR connected classroom where kids would get the sense of school and personally interact with the teacher while being in the confines of their home.





Other applications include 5G-based immersive gaming, AI-assisted real-time video streaming using 360-degree cameras, educational VR experiences etc.







