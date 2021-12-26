



As a part of an annual drill, the Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard of Iran on Friday fired more than a dozen surface-to-surface ballistic missiles aimed at Israel. At least 16 missiles were fired during the ongoing major military exercise across the southern part of the country, with one "successfully" hitting a "target," Iran's state media IRNA news agency reported, quoting the Guard. During the second day of its drill, Iran also launched cruise missiles showing "readiness of its forces."





According to the Guard, the missiles named Emad, Ghadr, Sejjil, Zalzal, Dezful and Zolfaghar were a part of the five-day annual exercise 'Payambar-e-Azam' that kicked off on Monday. This came days after Vienna talks to revive Tehran's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) broke. As discussions are still underway to reach a resolution over Iran's compliance to the nuclear deal, the nuclear-power-holding nation has continued to hold military exercises aimed at displaying the strength of its forces and testing new weapons, the Associated Press reported.





As per the Associated Press, Iran state media showed the launch of the modified warfare weaponry. The short-range and medium-range missiles, as Iran said, can reach US bases in the region as well as its arch-enemy Israel. The aforementioned missiles have a range from 350 to 2000 kilometres.







