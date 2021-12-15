



Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said the attack was a weapons snatching bid by the militants





The police in Kashmir has decided to provide bulletproof vehicles to its personnel for travel because of the killing of three policemen in a militant attack at a police vehicle at Zewan in Srinagar on Monday evening.





The vehicle carrying 25 personnel of the 9th battalion of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) was attacked by militants at 6 pm.





Three policemen including an assistant sub-inspector and two constables were killed, while 11 others were injured.





The injured policemen are being treated in army, police and civilian hospitals in Srinagar.





Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar talking to reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony on the slain cops said three militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) including two foreigners and one local, carried out the attack.





He said the attack was a weapons snatching bid by the militants.





“The policemen retaliated and didn’t allow militants to snatch weapons,’’ he said.





He said the blood trail of one of the injured militant's suggests that the group first fled to Pampore and then to the Tral area of Pulwama.





“We are working to track down the group,’’ he said.





The attack on the police vehicle was claimed by Kashmir Tigers that the police said were affiliated with JeM.





When asked whether the attack was planned, the IGP said indeed it was as the militants fired indiscriminately at the bus.





About the measures taken by the police to prevent such attacks, he said police are maintaining a high alert and policemen who need to travel from one place to another will be provided bulletproof vehicles.





“The attackers had done recce of the area and the attack took place when Road Opening Parties of security forces were withdrawn,” he said.





On any leads about attackers, he said JeM has already claimed responsibility. “As I told you already that one of the three militants had sustained injuries in retaliation by our men, his blood trail was found in Khrew, Pampore, from where the group is believed to have fled to Tral. We have other leads as well and will track down the group soon,” he said.







