



Srinagar: A group of youth from the Kashmir valley paid tribute to India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.





Sharing the images, Sajid Yousuf Shah, a lawyer from Kashmir tweeted: "They are hope. A group of youth from the Kashmir valley pay tribute to CDS General Rawat, Mrs Rawat and other officers, who lost their life in an accident. Tribute in Kashmiri attire. Jai Ho."





Rawat along with his wife and 11 others, including his staff and crew members, have died in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, country's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially declared on Wednesday evening.





Fourteen people - five crew and nine passengers - were on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter that went down in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills.





The chopper took off at 11.47 am from Sulur and was heading to Wellington when it crashed at 12.20 am about 5-10 km and five minutes from the landing site.





Gen Rawat was scheduled to address an event at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington when the crash took place.





The only survivor - Group Captain Varun Singh - is being treated for severe injuries.







