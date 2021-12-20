



“He was one of the most wanted commanders of LeT. Khalid was resident of Karachi, Pakistan was active since 2016 and was active in Harwan- Dhara belt,” IGP said





Srinagar: In a major success for the security forces, the longest surviving Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Srinagar got killed in the Dara area of Harwan.





Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said it’s a major success for the security forces and a setback to the terror outfits. He said, “The slain terrorist has been identified as Saifulla @ Abu Khalid @ Shawaz, resident of Karachi (Pakistan).” He added that he was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.





IGP said that he infiltrated in 2016 from Line of Control in north Kashmir and was active in north Srinagar in Harwan and its upper reaches. He added that he was involved in several terror crimes including attacks on security forces establishments and naka parties.





“He was one of the most wanted commanders of LeT. Khalid was a resident of Karachi, Pakistan was active since 2016 and was active in Harwan- Dhara belt,” IGP added.





The police chief added, “In the last one month, three Pakistani terrorists have been killed in Srinagar City. They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on security forces and were also involved in civilian killings.” “It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in the valley especially in Srinagar city,” he added.





Earlier, a joint team of police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in upper reaches Harwan area of north Kashmir after having input of presence of terrorists in the area. In a brief encounter, security forces succeeded in killing the top terrorist.







