



Intelligence Director-General Umesh Mishra said Nibab Khan ran a small shop selling mobile SIM cards and was spying for ISI for a long time



A man has been arrested in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, the police have said. The accused, Nibab Khan, 32, is a resident of Chanesar Khan’s Dhani.





Intelligence Director-General Umesh Mishra said Khan ran a small shop selling mobile SIM cards in Jaisalmer and was spying for ISI for “a long time”. Mishra said Khan had gone to Pakistan in 2015 where he came in contact with an ISI handler. There he was given 15 days of training and Rs 10,000 in return. While coming back to India, Khan started spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency.





Mishra said the accused was passing on the information related to the local activities of the Indian Army to his handler through social media.





Khan also used to provide OTP from Indian activated SIM cards using which the Pakistani handers would open social media accounts on the Indian phone numbers.







