On Sunday, the Ministry of Defence in its release said that Indian Naval Ship Kesari reached entered Port of Maputo, Mozambique as part of the ongoing 'Mission SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region). Completing yet another deployment undertaken by Indian Navy INS Kesari reached Mozambique on December 25 to support the country cope with the ongoing drought and concurrent challenges of the pandemic. According to the Navy, this is the eighth such deployment as part of the Mission Sagar.





Detailing about the country’s latest deployment, the release said, “These deployments were conducted in solidarity with India’s extended Maritime Neighbourhood and highlights the importance accorded by India to these special relationships. 500 Tons of food aid has been shipped by INS Kesari to support the efforts of Government of Mozambique to cope with the ongoing drought and concurrent challenges of pandemic.” Furthermore, the release also noted that India remained committed to supporting the capacity building efforts of the Armed Forces of Mozambique.







