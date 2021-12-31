



Holidays and weekly offs of all police personnel cancelled





Mumbai Police have tightened security across the city following intelligence inputs of possible terror attacks by the Khalistani elements on the eve of New Year. Holidays and weekly offs of all police personnel have been cancelled for December 30.





“In view of the alert in Mumbai, tight security has been deployed at all the major stations of Mumbai including Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, CSMT and Kurla,” Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Railway quoted as saying by ANI.





He said more than 3000 railway officers will be deployed to thwart any untoward incident.





Mumbai Police said information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city on Friday.







