



Chairman of the State Administration Council Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and frankly exchanged views on wide ranging issues including security & counter-terrorism, trade, agriculture and vaccines, according to report in Myanmar media.





They exchange views on promotion of bilateral trade, measures to manage the direct trade between the two countries, direct maritime trade process, further cooperation in development of border regions, prospects of investment from India in necessary infrastructures for generating electricity in Myanmar, training and teaching, technological assistance of India in development of agriculture and livestock sectors, sales and contribution of vaccines by India for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, discharging of State responsibilities by the Tatmadaw under the Constitution (2008) due to voting fraud in the 2020 general election, terror acts of terrorist groups in the country, efforts for counter-terrorism, response to terror acts against education and health staff, and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the border regions of both countries, according to the report in Myanmar media.





Also present at the meeting were Joint-Secretary Lt-Gen Ye Win Oo of the State Administration Council, Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Wunna Maung Lwin, Union Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations U Aung Naing Oo and officials.





In its press release MEA had stated, “During his meetings with all concerned, Foreign Secretary emphasized India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue; and complete cessation of all violence. He reaffirmed India’s strong and consistent support to the ASEAN initiative and expressed hope that progress would be made in a pragmatic and constructive manner, based on the five point consensus.”





“Emphasizing that India shares a long border with Myanmar, Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s continued humanitarian support for the people of Myanmar. In the context of Myanmar’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, he handed over one million doses of "Made in India” vaccines to the Myanmar Red Cross Society. A part of this consignment would be utilized for communities living along Myanmar’s border with India. A grant of 10,000 tons of rice and wheat to Myanmar was also announced,” according to MEA statement.





“Foreign Secretary expressed India's continued support for people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including those along the India-Myanmar border areas, as well as India’s commitment for expeditious implementation of ongoing connectivity initiatives such as the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the Trilateral Highway. Foreign Secretary also reiterated India’s commitment to continue with the projects under Rakhine State Development Programme and Border Area Development Programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar,” according to the statement.





“The visit also provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India’s security, especially in the light of the recent incident in Churachandpur district in southern Manipur. Foreign Secretary stressed the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in the border areas. Both sides reiterated their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other,” the statement added.







