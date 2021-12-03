



Islamabad: The national security advisers of Pakistani and Russian on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks in Moscow in what is being seen by many as major leap forward towards strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.





Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev held in-depth discussions on regional and international issues, the National Security Division (NSD) said in a statement issued in Islamabad.





The two sides reviewed a wide gamut of Russia-Pakistan relations including bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, information and cybersecurity, along with collaboration among law enforcement agencies, special services and defence ministries of the two countries.





According to Dawn the two sides also discussed the developments in Afghanistan and expressed concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in that country.







