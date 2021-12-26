



"Formal invitation has been extended to Nepali PM Deuba for the visit. It would be his second foreign visit. He is likely to embark on a visit to India in the early weeks of January next year," said a senior official with the MoFA





New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to visit India early in January next year, reported ANI. One of the sources at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) was quoted by ANI as saying that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already extended an invitation to his Nepali counterpart for the visit to India.





"Formal invitation has been extended to Nepali PM Deuba for the visit. It would be his second foreign visit. He is likely to embark on a visit to India in the early weeks of January next year," reported ANI quoting a senior official with the MoFA.





Invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to PM Deuba was also confirmed by an official at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. "This comes months after the Glasgow climate summit side-lines where both the Prime Ministers have extended invitation for visit. Nepali Prime Minister is likely to visit India in the first week of January," the official added.





It would be a first visit to India by Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba after being appointed over the post of Premier by the Supreme Court issuing a mandamus where it had annulled the decision of the then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the Parliament, the report stated.





PM Deuba has become Prime Minister of Nepal five times and was elected as party president for the second time earlier this month. He recently expressed his grief on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in the Coonoor helicopter crash. "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & the Indian Armed Forces," the PM had tweeted.







