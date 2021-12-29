



Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum is a three-star general in the Pakistan Army and serving as the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) since November 20, 2021





A Pakistan federal minister told The News International that this was done due to a standing instruction for all concerned from the incumbent DG ISI not to release any of his pictures or video footage of any official meeting that he attends.





Lt. Anjum was named Director-General of ISI in October, following a political squabble between the country's civilian and military leadership.





On Monday, Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for security coordination, approved the country's first-ever National Security Policy.





The DG ISI was also present at the high-level conference. The Pakistani government, on the other hand, has refused to provide any of his photographs or video footage.





According to a retired Pakistani official, the main concept of intelligence services is to stay out of the public view. Lt-Gen Amjad Shoaib (Retd) of Pakistan said there had been previous violations of the principle, with governments revealing pictures and video recordings of intelligence heads to the media.





During the 36th NSC meeting, Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf stated that the country was moving toward a comprehensive national security framework, with the ultimate goal of national security being to secure the safety and security of residents, according to Dawn newspaper.







