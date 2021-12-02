



National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is on a tour of the Chenab Valley comprising Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu region





SRINAGAR: Kashmir is witnessing a shrill political pitch with political parties shrugging off the lull post Article 370 revocation and raising emotive issues to secure their support base in a new scenario that has emerged in last two years.





Omar talked about the restoration of Article 370 and 35A and surge in militancy and lack of development in public meetings and workers conventions.





Before Omar, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visited the Pir Panjal region comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts and addressed party workers and public meetings. In north Kashmir’s Bandipora, she accused BJP of dividing regional parties to create proxies for legitimising abrogation of Article 370.





Another senior leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, also held interactions with party workers and supporters. In south Kashmir, Azad adopted a soft policy on Article 370 saying there was no point in talking on the issue as it was already discussed in Parliament. Instead, he sought the restoration of statehood and holding of polls.





Not to be left behind, J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina visited Karnah village in Kupwara in north Kashmir to interact and address party workers.





Political commentator Rekha Choudhary said political parties — especially NC and PDP — are reconciling to the new situation and are linking their political activity with elections, which may be held after the completion of delimitation.





The DDC polls, she said, gave a boost to the prospects of many parties.





The two main parties were trying to regain their clout as Apni Party and Peoples Conference are strengthening their grip in north Kashmir, she said.





“The situation is open for all and parties are trying to use resources to gain support.”





According to Rekha, the DDC polls made it clear to NC and PDP that they would be big losers if they stay away from elections.





“They understood that being mainstream parties, they have to contest polls otherwise they will become redundant.”





Another political expert, who refused to be named, said the two parties have realised that “boycott politics” won’t work and that they would have to remain politically active and connected to stay relevant.





“With the entry of Apni Party and PC, NC and PDP cannot afford to stay inactive else they will lose their base and become irrelevant in J&K’s political landscape.”







