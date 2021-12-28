



Islamabad: Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for coordination on security issues approved its first-ever National Security Policy on Monday, which would cover all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the neighbourhood.





National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf during the 36th NSC meeting highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a comprehensive national security framework while the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety and security of citizens, Dawn reported.





The meeting was informed that the policy had been devised with the consultation of all stakeholders concerned, as per the official statement.





"To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core," Yusuf said.





The security policy meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan with participation from key ministers, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, all services chiefs, national security advisor, and senior civil and military officers, according to Dawn.





On Sunday, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to review the country's first-ever national security policy on December 27.





"Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Council tomorrow, in which the first national security policy in the history of the country will be presented for approval," the Pak minister had said in a tweet.





The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and intelligence officials.





This will be Pakistan's first-ever National Security Policy in a documented form, The Express Tribune reported.





The Pakistani publication said that the draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.





Aside from the military and economic issues, the document throws light on Pakistan's water security as well as population growth, terrorism and foreign policy.







