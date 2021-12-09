



Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife were among 13 others who died after the IAF chopper they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.





A Twitter user, whose bio read that he is not a 'Hindutva fan', said there was no reason to be sad over Bipin Rawat's death. He further said the tragedy was a 'mini Eid' for him.





Even as India mourns the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat after the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 chopper in which he, his wife and 11 others were travelling crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Pakistan-sponsored handles on social media have been rejoicing and mocking at the tragedy.





Even as the news of Rawat and his wife’s death came to the fore, one Twitter user posted a screenshot of several Islamists laughing with the emoji, rejoicing the crash.









As the news of Rawat’s death was not confirmed immediately after the crash in the afternoon, another, Zeeshan Afridi, from Pakistan, said on Twitter he was “sad” because “General Bipin Rawat survived.”





One Muhammad Akif from Islamabad cursed and wished “hell” for Rawat and abused him as well. “Rest in eternal hell mf (sic).”









Another Twitter user, whose bio read that he is not a “Hindutva fan” and identifies himself as a Muslim, said there was no reason to be sad over Rawat’s death as someone else will replace him. He further said, “This is mini Eid for us…”









Not only this, there were others who laughed at the chopper crash and posted memes mocking at Rawat’s death.





One Waqas Anjum from Pakistan alleged that the IAF was behind the killing of General Bipin Rawat.









Another said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind the crash as he wanted to gain “sympathy” ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.









Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, the IAF said Gen Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. The crash took place shortly after the Mi-series chopper took off from the army base in Sulur.







