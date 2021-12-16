



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has revealed that its Pinaka extended range multi-barrel rocket launcher system achieved a firing distance of 45 kilometers (27 miles) in a recent trial.





According to the agency, the launcher system fired a total of 24 rockets with various warheads at different ranges to determine accuracy and consistency.





A senior DRDO scientist mentioned that reaching more than 40 kilometers (24 miles) is a “big feat,” since previous versions could only strike targets 37 kilometers (22 miles) away.





The development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance. All the flight articles were tracked by various range instruments in order to check the accuracy of the rockets hitting the target.





“The new version is equipped with advanced technology to enhance its strength. Second, the metal weight is lesser compared to the earlier version. These factors are crucial for operational preparedness,” the scientist told the New Delhi-based media outlet.



