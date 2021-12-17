



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the 50th Swarnim Vijay Diwas on Thursday.





Immediately after that Modi on social media recalled the sacrifices made by the bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces.





"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Mukti Joddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian," he tweeted.





President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on his maiden state visit to neighbouring Bangladesh, participated in 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka. The President has been invited to the celebration as "guest of honour" by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National War Memorial.





Singh joined the nation in remembering the courage, valour and sacrifice of the Armed Forces during the 1971 war on the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' on December 16, 2021.





In a series of tweets, Singh termed the 1971 war as the golden chapter in India's military history.





Swarnim Vijay Varsh is being celebrated to mark 50 years of India's victory in 1971 war. The aim is to spread the message of unity, nationalism and pride among people in general and Armed Forces in particular, in addition to showing respect to the veterans who participated in the war.







