



Srinagar: The Chairman of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the Hyderpora encounter, Sujit Kumar Singh, today warned political leaders and family members of penal action for making speculative statements over the controversial gun battle.





The Chairman of the SIT, DIG Central Kashmir, in a statement issued here said that they came across with several posts on media from some political leaders and family members wherein they have cast doubts upon the evidences obtained by SIT so far.





“These people have tried to call it a Concocted Cover up Story, Ornamental Probe, Clean Chit to Killers, Fairy Tale of Police etc.”, it said.





“Such speculative statements from the political leaders have tendency to create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society”, it said.





The statement termed the statements made by various political leaders and family members as illegal. “This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law”, it added.





SIT’s clear chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn’t surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner? https://t.co/TycgIFk7Em — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 28, 2021

Hyderpora probe on expected lines. One more addition to hundreds of ornamental probes



Any victims of the past or of the future better ensure that they are not caught up in wrong place at the wrong time or even right place at the wrong time.

Onus to save oneself is on the self. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) December 29, 2021

“Pertinent to mention also that vide District Magistrate vide his Order No.DMS/ JUDINQUIRY/ 2838/ 2845/ 2021 Dated: 18.11.2021 wherein magisterial enquiry was initiated under section 176 Cr.Pc and accordingly the enquiry officer vide NO. ADM(K)/PSINQ/2021/1168/1172 Dated: 18.11.2021 issued a general notice through the electronic and print media and invited members of the general public to record his/her statement if any such person has any acquaintance or knowledge or proof regarding the incident”, read the statement.





It said that all such persons making statements should have approached the Enquiry Officer with genuine evidences they have, for corroboration or contradiction of the facts which surfaced in the case.

“The SIT constituted in the instant case is still investigating the matter, all such persons are once again advised to provide any type of evidence if they have regarding the incident so that every aspect of investigation is covered and concluded on merits”, read the statement.





Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, today tweeted against the penal action saying that criticising the report is the right of every citizen.





“As to the threat of penal action. Criticizing the report, whether interim or final is the right of any citizen and it does not behove J&K Police to be trying to threaten people into submission. If the SIT wants people to believe the report it should report the truth, period”, Omar tweeted.





People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had termed the latest statement of police about the Hyderpora encounter as a concocted cover up story, saying that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts.





Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “SIT’s clear chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn’t surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner?”





The family members of building owner Altaf Ahmed Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul who were killed in the Hyderpora encounter rejected the SIT probe and said “it seems a fairy tale”.







