



The President appreciated the efforts of Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard towards development of indigenous capabilities in shipbuilding





Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind visited the under-construction indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant at Kochi on Wednesday (December 22). Paying his maiden visit to the carrier, the Supreme Commander of India's Armed Forces also witnessed a Naval operations demonstration at the Ernakulam channel in the city.





Accompanied by Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, the President witnessed a Naval operations demonstration that displayed the combat capabilities of ships and aircraft. The display included simulated beaching reconnaissance and assault, high speed runs by fast interceptor crafts, shore bombardment, helobatics, sonar dunk operations, boarding operations and cargo sling operations by Naval helicopters.





After a briefing onboard the carrier regarding the progress of trials towards commissioning of the ship, the President undertook a brief tour of the mighty warship.





IAC Vikrant is being built at a cost of nearly Rs 20,000 crore at the state-run Cochin Shipyard Limited.





Indigenous content in construction of IAC is close to 76%, which includes the ship's steel hull that is heavy enough to erect as many as three Eiffel towers. The ship also features equipment manufactured by Indian industries. The indigenous construction of the carrier has generated employment opportunities and bolstered plough back effect on the domestic economy. Close to 2000 shipyard and 13000 non-yard personnel have been employed per annum, towards construction of the IAC.





Until its commissioning in August 2022, the carrier will be known as IAC-1 or IAC Vikrant. It is only after the commissioning event that the carrier will be known as INS Vikrant. The carrier will have to undergo multiple phases of sea-trials, including that of the landing and take-off of MIG29k fighter aircraft and integration of weapon systems and sensors.





The President appreciated the efforts of Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard towards development of indigenous capabilities in shipbuilding as a shining example of the nation’s quest for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.





The highlights of the day were manning of the yard and arms of the sail training ship ‘Tarangini’ along with steam past by Naval ships which manoeuvred in a column formation shouting 'Three Jai' in the honour of the President. The event concluded with a band performance by the Naval band and fly past by aircraft.







