Nagaland Minister P. Paiwang Konyak, Nagaland Commissioner, DG, DC and officials visited the site where 13 civilians were killed by the Armed forces in an anti-insurgency operation, at Oting and Tiru villages, in Nagaland's Mon district (ANI file Photo)





The Indian Army’s Eastern Command issued a Press statement where it regretted the loss of lives during the 04 December incident in Mon Dist, Nagaland.





The statement said the army regrets the loss of lives which is indeed “sad and unfortunate.’ It further said the inquiry ordered by Army is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.





“We have taken out notices for people to come forward and assist us in the inquiry by providing any information including videos, photos or any other material from original sources and will be grateful for the same. This can be conveyed on Whatsapp Messenger at +916026930283 or Army Exchange Helpline +913742388456.”





It added that the Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team(SIT) inquiry ordered by State Govt and required details are being shared in a timely manner.





“We request all brothers and sisters of Nagaland to be patient and wait for the findings of the Army inquiry. We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all. The people of Nagaland have always cooperated and assisted the Security Forces in maintaining peace and tranquillity over the last many decades. We share a deep bond of brotherhood, trust and friendship with you. Let us work together for a brighter & better future.”.







