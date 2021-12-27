



BrahMos manufacturing centre is a modern, state-of-the-art facility, says Defence Ministry





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a Defence Technology & Test Centre (DTTC) and a BrahMos manufacturing centre to be established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow.





“A first-of-its-kind Defence Technologies & Test Centre (DTTC), over approximately 22 acres is being set up to accelerate the growth of the defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC),” a Defence Ministry statement said.





It will consist of six sub-centres — Deep-Tech Innovation & Start-Up Incubation Centre, Design & Simulation Centre, Testing & Evaluation Centre, Centre for Industry 4.0/Digital Manufacturing, Skill Development Centre and Business Development Centre.





The BrahMos manufacturing centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-the-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC, the statement said. It will cover over 200 acres and produce the BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) cruise missile variant under development. “It would be ready over the next two to three years and will commence production at a rate of 80-100 BRAHMOS-NG missiles per year.”





At the event, Mr. Singh said, “At the time of its inauguration, we had estimated an investment of ₹3,732 crore. Investment of more than ₹1,400 crore has already been received and the process is progressing rapidly.”







