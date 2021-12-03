



The absence of recognition hampers a government’s ability to receive foreign aid. It is also essential for its citizens to travel abroad and much more





The United Nations has for the time being put off the decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar. As per diplomats, the nine-nations committee responsible for approving nominations met on Wednesday. Several member nations slammed the Taliban and Junta for their repressive actions.





Both governments have condemned the move by the UN.





Myanmar junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun while speaking to AFP said, "This decision does not reflect the reality on the ground and existence of our country."





"We will continue submitting (to the UN) as usual according to diplomatic procedure and the right to representation in accordance with international and local laws," he added.





Recognition by the UN is essential for both countries. Without recognition, the Taliban won’t be able to enter into treaties with other states.





Meanwhile, ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the country has been struggling to battle poverty. There is also a threat of a “looming humanitarian crisis” in the country.





In September, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that its engagement with Afghanistan will remain suspended until there is clarity on the recognition of the government led by the Taliban.





During a news conference, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters, "Our engagement with Afghanistan has been suspended until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government".







